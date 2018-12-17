‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ Poster Leaves You on Read; First Trailer Coming Tomorrow

0

Indie king Richard Linklater‘s Where’d You Go, Bernadette—based on the bestselling comedy novel by Maria Semple—has been kicking around since at least 2015. But a new minimalistic poster has arrived to make that March 22, 2019 release date feel very, very real, with the Boyhood director also confirming that the first trailer for the film will arrive tomorrow, December 18.

Linklater’s adaptation stars Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett as an architect with agoraphobia who goes missing, forcing her daughter Bee (Emma Nelson) to track her down. When Collider spoke to Linklater last year for his film Last Flag Flying, the director explained what drew him to both the novel and Blanchett.

What was it about Where’d You Go, Bernadette that made you say, “I want to make this film”? - LINKLATER: Just what the film is about. An artist who stopped creating mid-life. Someone who’s blocked, someone who’s … It’s very funny. It’s a portrait of a woman, too. Reminded me of my mom. It’s like a portrait of my mom, to some degree…I can’t tell you what it’s like to just work with — I’ve always loved actors and working with them. It’s just great to mix it up with …Anyone who’s talented and loves what they’re doing, I want to work with. People like Cate Blanchett, there’s a genius there that not many possess.

Check out the poster below. Where’d You Go, Bernadette—which also stars Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, and Judy Greer—premieres on March 22, 2019.

