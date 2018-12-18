‘Where’d You Go Bernadette’ Trailer: Richard Linklater Adapts a Bestseller

0

Annapurna Pictures has released the first trailer for the new film Where’d You Go Bernadette, which is based on the bestselling novel of the same name written by Maria Semple. It also happens to be the brand new film from Boyhood and Before Midnight filmmaker Richard Linklater. The story revolves around a Seattle woman named Bernadette, played by Cate Blanchett, who seemingly has it all until she one day disappears, leaving her family to pick up the pieces and try to figure out where she might have gone.

I’ll be very clear: I will see anything Richard Linklater makes. Always. So it’s not like I was going to watch this trailer and suddenly decide to skip a new Linklater movie (I mean, even Last Flag Flying has its merits). But the tone showcased here is certainly a bit odd, and I’m not entirely sure what to make of it. I’ve heard nothing but great things about the source material, but if you knew nothing about the book or Linklater, you may mistake this trailer for some kind of cutesy schmaltz. Linklater is nothing if not versatile, so perhaps that’s exactly what he’s going for. Regardless, I’m intrigued if a tad cautious.

Check out the Where’d You Go Bernadette trailer below. Written by Linklater, Holly Gent, and Vince Palmo, the film also stars Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao, and Laurence Fishburne. Where’d You Go Bernadette opens in theaters on March 22, 2019.