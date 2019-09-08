‘IT Chapter Two’: Here’s Who Dies in the Epic Finale

0

Warning: Obviously, there are major spoilers for IT and IT Chapter Two below, as well as spoilers for Stephen King’s novel.

Let’s just get this out of the way first. This is obviously not the ideal way to find out what happens in a big-budget horror epic like IT Chapter Two, so if you haven’t seen the film and you don’t want to be spoiled, get the heck out of here! But other times, you just need a quick breakdown of what went down and who died.

Maybe you’re not quite a horror fan but you want to know what happens and you’re too scared to sit through the near-three-hour runtime. Maybe you can’t remember that one character’s name. Maybe you had a poorly-timed bathroom break and missed a key scene. We’re not here to judge. If you need a guide to who died in IT Chapter Two and what happened, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of the need-to-know details below, from the terrifying to the tragic.