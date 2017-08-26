Who Should Play The Joker in the Origin movie?

0

Earlier this week, new broke that Warner Bros. and DC Films are planning a major new direction for their DC slate. In addition to the DC Extended Universe films, which tie-in to a shared continuity, the studio plans to introduce a new banner that will allow for different iterations of their iconic characters with new actors in the role. And they’re already developing their first film; a Joker origin story from Todd Philips, Scott Silver and Martin Scorcese, which will see a new actor as the Clown Prince of Crime.

The Joker origin movie is said to be “a gritty and grounded hard-boiled crime film set in early-’80s Gotham City” that is intended to feel like one of Scorsese’s films from that era, along the lines of Taxi Driver, Raging Bull or The King Of Comedy. Naturally, the idea is to do something different with the character than what we’ve seen in the previous cinematic incarnations (not to mention a format that sets the DC universe apart from the MCU) from Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and most recently, Jared Leto and early reports suggest the studio may be eyeing a younger actor for the role. How young, we don’t know, but just to be safe, we’ve cast a pretty wide age-range in our picks for the new Joker.

Check out the choices in the list below, which includes some popular internet fan-casting, including The Purge‘s Rhys Wakefield and Cameron Monaghan, who played a Joker-esque role on the Batman-eque TV series Gotham. We’ve also included some of our favorites from the role, including Bill Skarsgard, who will be seen as another iconic clown in the Warner Bros. family when IT lands in theaters this month, Will Poulter, who perhaps not so coincidentally was set to play Pennywise before Skarsgard landed the role, and Jake Gyllenhaal, who proved he can play a perfect psychopath in his outstanding Nightcrawler performance (but seems especially unlikely for the role considering his close relationship with the late Heath Ledger), among others. You’ve probably got your own set of preferences, so let your voice be heard in the poll below, or if we’ve missed your favorite pick, be sure to sound off in the comments.