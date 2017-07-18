Who’s in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’? A Complete List of Who’s Confirmed and Who’s Not Happening

0

Avengers: Infinity War, the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been described as the culmination of the entire MCU thus far. It’s truly a movie of epic proportions, as the Avengers are called upon to assemble and battle their greatest threat yet: Thanos. Josh Brolin’s purple-colored baddie has been teased since the end of The Avengers as a galactic force with an eye for collecting all of the Infinity Stones, which we’ve seen in various forms throughout the MCU (the tesseract from Avengers, Dark Aether from Thor: The Dark World, Vision’s mind stone, etc.) and which are in the possession of various MCU characters.

So with a villain as big and bad as Thanos, Avengers: Infinity War aims to team up nearly every character we’ve ever seen in the MCU in one movie. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been hard at work filming Infinity War and are about to start production on the untitled Avengers 4, and while we mostly know who’s in this movie, it’s hard to keep track of what’s been confirmed and what’s just rumor.

As such, we’ve put together this handy list of everyone we know is in Avengers: Infinity War, everyone we think might be in Avengers: Infinity War, and everyone we know isn’t in Avengers: Infinity War. So ahead of the film’s May 4, 2019 release, peruse the list of the entire Avengers: Infinity War cast below.