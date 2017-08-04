New ‘Whose Streets?’ Trailer Teases Powerful Ferguson Documentary

0

Magnolia Pictures has released a new trailer for the documentary Whose Streets? Directed by Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis, the film chronicles the Ferguson uprising from the very beginning, with a ground-level look on Day 1 at the community’s outpouring of grief over the shooting death of unarmed teenager Michael Brown, the overbearing police response, and the subsequent turmoil. This trailer gives an overview of the characters you’ll meet within the context of the film, as it really serves as an unflinching historical document about this pivotal moment in modern American history.

I caught the film back at Sundance and found it to be a powerful and effective film. While it does indeed tackle the response in Ferguson, its greatest strength is as a chronicle of the birth of a movement. We see protestors getting organized, honing their message, and working to enact significant change through their actions and words.

Check out the new Whose Streets? trailer below and click here to read my review from Sundance. The film opens in theaters on August 11th.