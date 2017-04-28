‘Whose Streets?’ Trailer Reveals Stirring Ferguson Documentary

Magnolia Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for the documentary Whose Streets?, which chronicles the aftermath of the shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and the birth of a movement. Directed by Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis, the film includes footage from immediately following the shooting of Brown, and takes an embedded, immersive approach to chronicling the ensuing demonstrations, frustration, and anger.
I caught the film at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (you can read my review here), and found it to be a powerful, at times uncomfortable documentary not just about the Ferguson situation, but about the birth and evolution of activism. While the film is a bit rough and uneven, it’s an extremely personal work of art—I realized this isn’t a film that’s meant to make you feel better, but is instead the story of a very specific movement at a very specific place involving very specific people.
This is a powerful trailer that captures the spirit of the film well, and I’ll be curious to see how people respond. Check it out below. Whose Streets? opens in theaters on August 11th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Whose Streets?:
Told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice, WHOSE STREETS? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising. When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Missouri. Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Empowered parents, artists and teachers from around the country come together as freedom fighters. As the National Guard descends on Ferguson with military grade weaponry, these young community members become the torchbearers of a new resistance. Filmmakers Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis know this story because they are the story. WHOSE STREETS? is a powerful battle cry from a generation fighting, not for their civil rights, but for the right to live.