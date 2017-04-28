‘Whose Streets?’ Trailer Reveals Stirring Ferguson Documentary

0

Magnolia Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for the documentary Whose Streets?, which chronicles the aftermath of the shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and the birth of a movement. Directed by Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis, the film includes footage from immediately following the shooting of Brown, and takes an embedded, immersive approach to chronicling the ensuing demonstrations, frustration, and anger.

I caught the film at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (you can read my review here), and found it to be a powerful, at times uncomfortable documentary not just about the Ferguson situation, but about the birth and evolution of activism. While the film is a bit rough and uneven, it’s an extremely personal work of art—I realized this isn’t a film that’s meant to make you feel better, but is instead the story of a very specific movement at a very specific place involving very specific people.

This is a powerful trailer that captures the spirit of the film well, and I’ll be curious to see how people respond. Check it out below. Whose Streets? opens in theaters on August 11th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Whose Streets?: