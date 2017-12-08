J.J. Abrams Explains Why He Returned to Direct ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

0

One of the biggest (and perhaps somewhat controversial) pieces of Star Wars news to come out recently was the reveal that J.J. Abrams would be returning to direct Episode IX. Abrams also directed the first of the new trilogy, Episode VII: The Force Awakens (with Rian Johnson directing the upcoming Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, of course). But as Abrams recently told Rolling Stone, “I had no intention to return.” He continued,

“But when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story, it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in Seven. I learned so much in that movie and I saw that this was a chance to sort of realize something that we hadn’t quite achieved – and part of that was it was simply the beginning of these new characters and their story. The opportunity to sort of take what we had learned, to take the feeling of who these characters are and what they are and give them a final chapter that felt in the spirit of what we begun? It was too delicious of an opportunity to pass up.”

Yep, that makes sense! Especially with something as big and sprawling as Star Wars, having some experience would certainly help in tackling it a second time. Rolling Stone also reports that Daisy Ridley cried with joy when she heard the news. “We had a conversation a few days later and we stay in touch,” she said. “But we stayed in touch the whole time anyway.”

