Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Why ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Still Makes Us Laugh After 20 Years

by      July 19, 2019

0

spongebob-squarepants

Back in 1999, who would have thought that a show about a talking sea sponge who works at a fast food restaurant would remain one of the most popular cartoons after 20 years? The brainchild of Stephen Hillenburd, a marine biology instructor that spent 10 years developing what would eventually help Nickelodeon become a powerhouse in kids entertainment, SpongeBob SquarePants remains the top-rated series in kids animation and has spawned hundreds of memes, an upcoming spinoff series, an upcoming third feature film, and even a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

This past weekend, Nickelodeon marked SpongeBob’s 20th anniversary with a TV special, so in celebration, we’re taking a look back at what made this show special in the first place and why we still consider Mayonnaise an instrument!

Related Content
Previous Article
Mufasa Falling Off the Cliff in Jon Favreau's 'The Lion King' Is…
Next Article
‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Featurette Teases a Relentless Action Film
Tags

Television

Close