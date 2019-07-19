Why ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Still Makes Us Laugh After 20 Years

0

Back in 1999, who would have thought that a show about a talking sea sponge who works at a fast food restaurant would remain one of the most popular cartoons after 20 years? The brainchild of Stephen Hillenburd, a marine biology instructor that spent 10 years developing what would eventually help Nickelodeon become a powerhouse in kids entertainment, SpongeBob SquarePants remains the top-rated series in kids animation and has spawned hundreds of memes, an upcoming spinoff series, an upcoming third feature film, and even a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

This past weekend, Nickelodeon marked SpongeBob’s 20th anniversary with a TV special, so in celebration, we’re taking a look back at what made this show special in the first place and why we still consider Mayonnaise an instrument!