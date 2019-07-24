‘Why Women Kill’ Trailer: 3 Women, 3 Time Periods, 3 Affairs

0

CBS has released the first trailer for the upcoming CBS All Access series Why Women Kill, and it actually looks pretty terrific. The show hails from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry and tells the story of three women, in three different time periods, all of whom lived in the same house and all of whom suffered some sort of infidelity from their significant other.

Ginnifer Goodwin plays a housewife in the 1960s whose husband (Sam Jaeger) is cheating on her; Lucy Liu plays a socialite in the 1980s whose husband (Jack Davenport) is secretly gay; and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) plays a lawyer in 2019 navigating the complexities of an open marriage with her husband (Reid Scott).

The production design and costumes alone are pretty fabulous here, but I like the idea of making an anthology within a show—kind of like three seasons of American Horror Story in one, except with less blood and more sex. Cherry’s previous series, Devious Maids, ran for four seasons on Lifetime, but Why Women Kill looks a little more splashy, and with this premise could introduce three all-new casts each season.

Check out the Why Women Kill trailer below. The series premieres on CBS All Access on August 15th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Why Women Kill: