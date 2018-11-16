Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo & Brian Tyree Henry Discuss Shooting ‘Widows’ in Chicago

0

Cynthia Erivo can run. Like really run. There’s a scene in Steve McQueen’s Widows, where Erivo has to catch the bus in a particularly shady part of town—so she blasts out of her apartment, rushing by any unseemly characters, and darts onto the bus in a single take. Erivo’s so fast in the sequence – that after a screening, some even asked if it was a stunt-double doing the running (Nope, it’s all Erivo). The actress has already had quite the break-out year, making a big impression in Bad Times at the El Royale.

In Widows, Erivo co-stars alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Viola Davis & Elizabeth Debicki as a quartet of women, forced into plotting a heist to pay off a local crime boss (Brian Tyree Henry – also having a great year). The film (co-written by McQueen & Gone Girl’s Gillian Flynn) allows each character to have their own personal motivations and backstories, fleshing out the supporting players—Rodriguez’s Linda yearns to become a full-time business owner, while Tyree Henry’s crime-boss, Jamal, seeks ‘legitimacy’ by running for office. It’s these added details that really allows Widows’ all-star cast to shine, putting the film into the higher pantheon of the heist-genre.

In the following interview with Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo & Brian Tyree Henry, the actors discuss exploring Chicago during filming and then proceed to pitch films to burgeoning star Cynthia Erivo (really, who better to star in a remake of the Patrick Dempsey 90’s ‘classic’ Run). For the full interview, watch above. For more on Widows, click here to read Adam Chitwood’s review.