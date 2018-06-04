First ‘Widows’ Trailer Reveals Steve McQueen’s Heist Thriller Starring Viola Davis

0

We’ve been waiting a long time for Steve McQueen’s follow up to 12 Years a Slave, and now it’s almost here. 20th Century Fox has released the first Widows trailer. The film follows four women who must execute a heist in order to pay off the debt their deceased husbands incurred and weren’t able to deliver in a previous heist. Furthermore, the women have to pull off the heist while both the law and criminals are bearing down around them.

You get glimpses of the heist in the trailer, but the intensity here looks off the charts. This film has one of the best casts you’ll see all year, and it looks like everyone is firing on all cylinders. Although a heist thriller is very different than McQueen’s past work, it looks like he’s incredibly comfortable with the genre and has made it his own.

Check out the Widows trailer below. The film stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Robert Duvall, and Liam Neeson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Widows: