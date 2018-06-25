New ‘Widows’ TV Spot Further Reveals Steve McQueen’s Star-Studded Thriller

0

A new TV spot for Widows has landed online, further revealing one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Co-written by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and directed by Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), the film tells the story of four women who must execute a heist in order to pay off the debt their deceased husbands incurred and weren’t able to deliver in a previous heist. Furthermore, the women have to pull off the heist while both the law and criminals are bearing down on them.

The first trailer arrived earlier this month, and this TV spot does a great job of further accentuating the incredible cast and Sean Bobbitt’s arresting cinematography. Indeed, it’s been far too long since we’ve seen anything from McQueen, whose last film was the Best Picture-winning 12 Years a Slave. His range from that historical drama to Shame to Hunger is impeccable, maintaining an intense character focus regardless of genre or setting, and I can’t wait to see his talents put on display in a heist thriller.

Check out the new Widows TV spot below. The film stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Robert Duvall, and Liam Neeson. Widows opens in theaters on November 16th.