Hulu Developing Multiple Shows Based on George RR Martin’s ‘Wild Cards’ Anthology Series

0

With Game of Thrones charging right along toward its eighth and final season, networks are chomping at the bit to keep that sweet, sweet George RR Martin money a-rolling. The latest: Variety reports that Hulu is planning to develop two different series based on Wild Cards, the long-running anthology sci-fi series edited by the Song of Ice and Fire creator and writer Melinda M. Snodgrass.

The series—which, amazingly, began as a two-year long campaign in the Superworld RPG between Martin and a host of other writers—has been going on since 1987’s Wild Cards, which featured 22 original short stories. Since then, 26 more Wild Cards collections featuring 41 writers have been released across four different publishers. Each story is set in an alternate timeline United States in which an alien disease called the Wild Card Virus re-wrote the DNA of a large part of the population, resulting in a society of superpowers, mutation, and class war. The most recent entries, Low Chicago and Texas Hold’Em, were both released in 2018.

Both Martin and Snodgrass are set to co-executive produce the two Hulu series along with Vince Gerardis (Game of Thrones).

While Martin is still toiling away on the long-awaited Ice and Fire sequel Winds of Winter, he continues to add his name as EP to several small-screen projects adapted from his work. The upcoming Syfy series Nightflyers—a deep-space horror-thriller from The Midnight Meat Train writer Jeff Buhler—is based on Martin’s 1980 novella of the same name. The author is also involved with the several Game of Thrones prequels currently being cooked up by HBO. Only one has been confirmed so far, a prequel from Kingsman: The Secret Service writer Jane Goldman—Martin shares a “story by” credit—set thousands of years before Game of Thrones. Naomi Watts is set to star as “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret” alongside Poldark actor Josh Whitehouse.