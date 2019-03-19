Jessie Buckley & Tom Harper on ‘Wild Rose’ and the Honesty of Country Music

0

You’re going to want to pencil in Wild Rose for a number of reasons but primarily because it’s got a lead performance not to be missed. Jessie Buckley headlines the film as Rose-Lynn. She’s always dreamed of making her way to Nashville and becoming a country music star, but her life in Glasgow took some turns. The movie begins with Rose-Lynn’s release from prison, after which she’s eager to get right back to singing. Trouble is, due to her ankle monitor, she can’t go back to work as the house-band singer at Glasgow’s Grand Ole Opry and on top of that, her mother (Julie Walters) has been taking care of her two young children. Rose-Lynn’s story is a fiery and passionate one about finding a fulfilling balance between dreams and responsibilities, with the added bonus of showcasing Buckley’s remarkable singing.

Wild Rose celebrated its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and now it’s making the rounds on the festival circuit before hitting theaters on May 10th. While in Austin for the film’s US Premiere at SXSW, Buckley and director Tom Harper took the time to swing by the Collider Studio to talk about making the movie. We discussed the beauty and challenges that come with playing a flawed lead character, the magic of country music, and so much more. You can catch the full conversation in the video player at the top of this article. There’s also a handy breakdown of the interview below.

Jessie Buckley & Tom Harper: