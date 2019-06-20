Ladies Night: ‘Wild Rose’ Star Jessie Buckley on How a Stranger’s Kindness Changed Her Career

0

If you’re not familiar with Jessie Buckley‘s work, you’re going to want to change that ASAP; not just because her new release Wild Rose is one of the best movies I’ve seen in 2019, but also because she is absolutely brimming with talent and bound to shine more and more as she adds new projects to her resume.

In Wild Rose, Buckley leads as Rose-Lynn Harlan. She lives in Glasgow and dreams of ditching home sweet home to live her dream of making it as a country singer in Nashville. Trouble is, at the start of the movie, Rose-Lynn is first getting out of prison. She’s going home to her two young children who were living with her mother (Julie Walter) while she was away and she also isn’t able to go back to her old singing gig thanks to an ankle monitor. Instead, she winds up getting a cleaning job working for Susannah (Sophie Okonedo) and her family. One might not expect that to inch her closer to Nashville, but Susannah actually takes a strong interest in her dream, calling Rose-Lynn’s priorities into question; is it her singing or her children?

Collider Ladies Night is all about putting the spotlight on standout female voices in the industry so it was a real treat and honor to get the opportunity to spread the word about Buckley’s talent and also give you the chance to get to know her from growing up around lots of music to her time on the reality show I’d Do Anything, all the way up to her work on Wild Rose. You can hear about it all in the full interview at the top of this article and, if you’d like, there’s a handy breakdown of the conversation below. You can also listen to this interview in podcast form! We’ve got that for you below as well:

Wild Rose hits select theaters on June 21st and I can’t recommend it enough!

Jessie Buckley: