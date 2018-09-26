‘Wild Rose': Jessie Buckley, Tom Harper, and Nicole Taylor on Their Glasgow Country Music Film

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was director Tom Harper’s Wild Rose. The film is led by a fantastic performance from Jessie Buckley, who plays a recently released convict and would-be country singer living with two kids in Glasgow, Scotland, dreaming of the bright lights of Nashville. Her mother, played by Julie Walters, wants her to settle down and take responsibility for her previous decisions. Wild Rose also stars Sophie Okonedo, James Harkness, and Jamie Sives.

The day after the world premiere, Jessie Buckley, Tom Harper, and screenwriter Nicole Taylor came into the Collider studio at TIFF to talk about the film. During the wide-ranging interview they talked about what the film is about, where the idea came from, the popularity of country music in Glasgow, how Taylor’s script connected with Tom Harper, what changed from script to screen, what they learned from test screenings that impacted the finished film, how they found Jessie Buckley, and a lot more.

In addition, towards the end of the interview they played “Get to Know Your TIFF Attendee”, which includes questions like what TV show they’d like to guest spot on, what film scared them as a kid, what is the background photo on their phone, what TV show have they watched all the way through more than once, have they watched a movie more than 20 times, and more.

Nicole Taylor, Tom Harper, and Jessie Buckley:

Singing in front of the crowd at the opening night party.

What Wild Rose is about.

Where the idea for the plot came from.

The popularity of country music in Glasgow, Scotland.

How Taylor’s script connected with director Tom Harper.

How much changed from script to screen.

How the creative team found Jessie Buckley.

How the first discussion about the film between Harper and Buckley happened in a pub.

What it means for each of them to show their film at the Toronto Film Festival.

The first thing Buckley did to get into the mind of her character.

What they learned from test screenings that impacted the finished film.

They play “Get To Know Know Your TIFF Attendee” which includes questions like what TV show they would love to guest spot on, their favorite sci-fi or fantasy film, what film scared them as a kid, what they collect, what’s the background photo on their phone, what movie they have watched more than 10 times, their favorite pair of sneakers or shoes, and what made them want to be a part of the film industry.

What Harper can tease about his next project, The Aeronauts starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne.

