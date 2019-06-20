‘Wild Rose’ Trailer: Jessie Buckley Sings Her Heart Out in Critically Acclaimed Drama

0

NEON has released a new trailer for the upcoming music-centric drama Wild Rose, which has critics buzzing about not only the film but the lead performance of Jessie Buckley. The Irish actress had roles in War and Peace and The Woman in White, but is probably best known to audiences for her scene-stealing work in the tremendous HBO miniseries Chernobyl.

Wild Rose follows a fresh-out-of-prison mother of two who pursues her dream of becoming a country music superstar, with her eyes on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. She’s anchored by her committed mother, played by Julie Walters.

Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff has been raving about the film and Buckley’s performance for weeks, and we just posted Perri’s extended video interview with Buckley on the site. She also marked Collider’s “Up-and-Comer of the Month.” This trailer makes me even more eager to check this one out, as it appears Buckley has some serious pipes.

Check out the new Wild Rose trailer below. The film is now playing in NY and LA and expands to more cities in the coming weeks.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wild Rose: