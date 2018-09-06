‘Wildlife’: New Trailer Shows Carey Mulligan & Jake Gyllenhaal’s Marriage Falling Apart

0

IFC Films has released a new Wildlife trailer. The directorial debut of Paul Dano, who co-wrote the script with Zoe Kazan, Wildlife is told from the perspective of Joe (Ed Oxenbould in a breakthrough performance), a teenager growing up in Montana in 1960 who witnesses the dissolution of his parents marriage when his father Jerry (Jake Gyllenhaal) abruptly leaves to fight a wildfire and leaves Joe’s mother, Jean (Carey Mulligan) to fend for herself.

I caught the film earlier this morning at a Press & Industry screening at TIFF, and it was a great way to start the festival. Dano shows he’s a skilled director who focuses just as much as what’s unseen and unsaid as he does on the foreground of a scene. Mulligan is also phenomenal, playing a rich, complex character, and if IFC makes a serious push, I can easily see her in the Best Actress Oscar race. If I have one issue with this trailer, it makes it seem like Jake Gyllenhaal is in this movie more than he is. Wildlife is really more about Jean and Joe than it is about Jerry. Click here for Adam Chitwood’s full review from Sundance.

Check out the Wildlife trailer below. The film opens October 19th and also stars Bill Camp.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wildlife: