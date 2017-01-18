‘Will & Grace’ Is Officially Returning to NBC with 10 New Episodes

0

Finally, a reboot of something I was actually a fan of. After so many viewers were delighted by the quartet’s (plus Rosario, of course) mini-reunion for an election video this past fall, it looks like NBC has given the green light for a 10-episode limited return of their seminal comedy series. Will & Grace premiered in 1998, and was a landmark series when it came to depicting gay characters on primetime television. It also was just a really well-acted and well-written comedy (even as its last seasons faltered) that garnered 83 Emmy nominations, 16 of which (including Best Comedy Series) it won.

Now, stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are all returning to give fans what I don’t think anyone genuinely thought was possible — not just a reunion but a revival. Yes, reboots and revivals are a dime a dozen on TV these days, but Will & Grace is not a property that felt like it was still on people’s minds since its series finale in 2006. Comedy, and TV in general, has changed so much, but somehow after seeing how seamlessly the cast were able to get back into their characters for the election special, it also feels right. Even that tired old multi-cam and laugh-track formula for the series somehow feels fresh again in the hands of these actors and the original creators, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, who are back as showrunners. James Burrows, who directed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run, will also executive produce. So yes, for once, I’m excited about a TV show coming back!



NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said of the revival:

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back. This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment, added: