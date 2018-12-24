Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly on ‘Holmes & Watson’, Man-Love, & the Movie’s Musical Number

0

-

With Holmes & Watson, co-stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly complete their trilogy—along with Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers—about two buffoonish men with nothing but genuine, un-ironic man-love for each other. Here, the duo steps back in time to the early 20th century to take on the roles of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle‘s master detective, Sherlock Holmes (Ferrell) and his trusty physician flat-mate, John Watson (Reilly). When a body arrives at Buckingham Palace along with a note signed by Holmes’ nemesis, Moriarty (Ralph Fiennes), the game is officially afoot. Aided by an American doctor, Ms. Hudson (Rebecca Hall) and her feral partner, Millie (Lauren Lapkus), Holmes and Watson dive into the case, possibly sinking the Titanic and inventing the drunken late-night dick text pic along the way.

Before Holmes & Watson‘s premiere, I sat down with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly to discuss the film, the theme of bro-love, working together as best friends, and the movie’s musical number written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. Plus, we put the co-stars detective skills to the test with a lightning round of riddles.

Check out what Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about:

Why they gravitate toward roles involving genuine male friendship, and why that’s an important the overall.

Holmes & Watson‘s musical number written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, and what iconic stories deserve their own musical buddy comedy.

Ferrell and Reilly also put their detective skills to the test while trying to solve a lightning round of riddles.

Holmes & Watson was written and directed by Etan Cohen (Get Hard), and also stars Kelly Macdonald, Hugh Laurie, Steve Coogan, and Pam Ferris.

Here is the official synopsis for Holmes & Watson: