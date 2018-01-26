Watch: Will Ferrell Takes a Nostalgic 360-Degrees Tour of the ‘SNL’ Stage

0

Will Ferrell is poised to make a triumphant return to the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend. The long-time cast member, three-time host, and bonafide SNL legend will take the stage once again on Saturday, January 27, and in preparation for the fan-favorite return, SNL has been sharing some special content.

We already shared the never-aired Old Prospector sketch, and Leslie Jones did some mighty fine Ferrell impressions in the first promo, but a new video follows Ferrell through a 306-degrees nostalgic tour of the SNL stage. Ferrell recalls watching iconic performances from artists like Tupac Shakur, U2, and Foo Fighters. “So bummed I never said hi to Tupac.” He also talks about the first moment he saw his wife — he spotted her in the audience. We’ve also got a video of Ferrell’s full SNL audition, which is a hoot on top of being mighty impressive.

Tune in Saturday night for Ferrell’s fourth turn as SNL guest host, with musical guest Chris Stapleton. The episode airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 PT. Check out the 360-tour below and be sure to drag across the screen for the full experience, followed by Ferrell’s audition.