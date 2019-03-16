Will Forte and the Directors of ‘Extra Ordinary’ on the Big Screen Beauty of Vomiting Ectoplasm

0

I can assure you, you’ve never seen a movie quite like Extra Ordinary. The film marks the feature debut of directing duo Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman. It stars Maeve Higgins as Rose, a driving instructor living in Ireland who also happens to be gifted with supernatural abilities. She isn’t really in the business of embracing those talents at the moment but, when one-hit-wonder Christian Winter (Will Forte) makes a deal with the devil and puts a spell on a local teenager, Rose agrees to help the girl’s father (Barry Ward) stop Christian and his diabolical agenda.

Extra Ordinary is a delightfully silly comedy that had this horror-lover grinning from ear to ear from start to finish. It rocks a standout style and sense of humor, and some serious charm too, so I was beyond thrilled to welcome Forte, Ahern and Loughman to the Collider Studio to talk about their experience making the film. Check out what they told me about getting the Irish Film Board behind such a zany story, the movie magic behind vomiting up ectoplasm, and loads more in the video interview at the top of this article. You can also find a handy breakdown of the full conversation below.

Enda Loughman, Will Forte, Mike Ahern: