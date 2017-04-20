Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: Will Smith in Talks to Play Genie in Live-Action ‘Aladdin’

by      April 20, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, April 20th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Will Smith in talks for Genie in Disney’s Aladdin remake
  • Opening this week
  • Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al set to return in Deadpool 2
  • First trailer released for Woody Harrelson’s live movie experience entitled Lost in London
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
aladdin-genie-prequel

Image via Disney

Related Content
Previous Article
Adam Warlock Was Originally in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’
Next Article
Hulu Sets ‘Locke & Key’ Pilot with Scott Derrickson; Director Poised to…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News