Movie Talk: Will Smith in Talks to Play Genie in Live-Action ‘Aladdin’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday, April 20th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Will Smith in talks for Genie in Disney’s Aladdin remake
- Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water gets award season release date
- Opening this week
- Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al set to return in Deadpool 2
- New trailer released for Sophia Coppola’s The Beguiled
- First trailer released for Woody Harrelson’s live movie experience entitled Lost in London
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions