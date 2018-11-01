Watch: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Reunite to Say ‘Bad Boys 3’ Is Officially Happening

0

The journey to Bad Boys for Life has been quite the saga. After a series of new script drafts, false starts, and release date shuffles, the third Bad Boys movie is “official”. That’s according to stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who reunited for some social media hype to announce that the movie is finally a go. The announcement comes on the heels of some positive movement for the project in recent months.

Back in May, after previously being pulled from the release calendar, Sony re-dated the film for January 17, 2020 and last month reports surfaced that project was close to getting the green light with Smith already signed on. It seems Lawrence closed his deal as well because. As Smith says (rather enthusiastically) in his Instagram post “It’s official. Bad Boys 3 is happening, it’s official.”

Last year, Lawrence said that the long-developed sequel was starting to look like a long shot. “I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” he said. “Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.” But he added, “I’m there, I’m ready right now. If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that. That’s the studio’s decision.”

Could it be that all the pieces have finally come together? The latest script comes from The Wedding Ringer writer Chris Bremner with directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah set to take over for Michael Bay. Bad Boys first arrived in theaters in 1995, followed by Bad Boys 2 in 2003.