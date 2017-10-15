Will Tilston and Director Simon Curtis on Making ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’

0

-

With Goodbye Christopher Robin opening this weekend in North American theaters, I recently landed an exclusive interview with director Simon Curtis and Will Tilston. They talked about how they each got involved in the project, how Will is a big fan of Deadpool, what Simon learned from early friends and family screenings, trying to be honest to the real people while also making a compelling movie, and how the last time Simon cast a child actor it was Daniel Radcliffe for David Copperfield (which was his acting debut).

Set in the aftermath of WWI, Goodbye Christopher Robin chronicles the life of author A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son (Will Tilston) as they created the world of Winnie-the-Pooh, which helped mitigate a pervasive post-war sadness. Margot Robbie co-stars as Milne’s wife, and Kelly Macdonald plays Christopher Robin’s nanny. Based on a true story, the movie is a heartwarming and visually sumptuous biopic of the author of one of the most beloved children’s franchises.

Check out what Simon Curtis and Will Tilston had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the Goodbye Christopher Robin official synopsis.

Simon Curtis and Will Tilston:

How Will Tilston is a big fan of Deadpool.

How did Simon Curtis get attached to the project and how did Will get involved?

How the last time Simon cast a child actor he cast Daniel Radcliffe.

The delicate balance of trying to make an entertaining movie while also being honest to the real people.

What surprised Will about the backstory of his character?

What did he learn from early friends and family screenings?

How long was his first cut of the film?

Deleted scenes talk.

Here’s the official synopsis: