New ‘Wilson’ Trailer Teases Woody Harrelson’s Misanthrope Ahead of Sundance Premiere

If you’re a fan of cartoonist / graphic novelist / Harvey & Eisner Award-winner Daniel Clowes, there’s a good chance you’re already excited for the live-action adaptation of his post-Eightball series, Wilson. The rest of us will just have to settle for enjoying Woody Harrelson‘s approach to the title character in director Craig Johnson‘s upcoming film, which will be premiering at Sundance later this month. (Be sure to check back here after its debut for our review!)

Wilson tells the tale of a misanthrope who longs for a deep connection with other people, but his confrontational nature and aggressive interpersonal style make this all but impossible. The project has been in the works for a while: Clowes’ original graphic novel debuted in “Drawn and Quarterly” in 2010, which is around the time it was optioned for an adaptation with Alexander Payne (The Descendants, Nebraska) eyed to direct. Now, in less than a week, Wilson will bring Clowes’ unique brand of humor to the big screen; we’ll see how the Sundance crowd receives it.

Also starring Laura Dern, Judy Greer, Cheryl Hines and Isabella Amara, Wilson makes its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22nd. The Fox Searchlight picture will then open in theaters on March 24th.

Watch the new trailer for Wilson below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Wilson:

Woody Harrelson stars as Wilson, a lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged misanthrope who reunites with his estranged wife (Laura Dern) and gets a shot at happiness when he learns he has a teenage daughter (Isabella Amara) he has never met. In his uniquely outrageous and slightly twisted way, he sets out to connect with her.

