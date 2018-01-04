New ‘Winchester’ Trailer Invites You to Helen Mirren’s House of Horrors

0

Lionsgate and CBS Films have released a new Winchester trailer (lopping off the unwieldy subtitle “The House That Ghosts Built”). Inspired by true events, the film stars Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester, heiress to the Winchester fortune and a woman who enacted a maniacal plan to construct a monstrous house on a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week schedule. But she didn’t build the house for her or for her family, but instead as a prison of sorts for hundreds of ghosts.

I’m a bit of a sucker for gothic ghost stories, so Winchester seems right up my alley. I also like the ambition of the directors, The Spierig Brothers, who previously helmed the absolutely bonkers Predestination, and it looks like they’re not backing off in this movie. Yes, there are some clichés like a small child singing an eerie song, but they’ve still got a great hook with the labyrinth house designed to cage ghosts plus excellent actors with Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, and Sarah Snook.

Check out the Winchester trailer below and click here for our interview with the stars and directors from the actual house. The film opens February 2nd, and also stars Angus Sampson and Finn Scicluna-O’Prey.

Here’s the official synopsis for Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built: