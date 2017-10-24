‘Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built’ Trailer Reveals a Helen Mirren Ghost Story

0

CBS Films has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming supernatural thriller Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built. Inspired by true events, the film stars Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester, heiress to the Winchester fortune and a woman who enacted a maniacal plan to construct a monstrous house on a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week schedule. But she didn’t build the house for her or for her family, but instead as a prison of sorts for hundreds of ghosts. The Spierg Brothers, the filmmakers behind the Saw sequel Jigsaw and Predestination, direct from a script they co-wrote alongside Tim McGahan.

Really, this movie had me at “a ghost story with Helen Mirren,” but I will say the haunted house aspect teased in this trailer is intriguing. The maze-like design of the Winchester house provides plenty of opportunities for unique scares, and I’m curious to see what the Spierg Brothers have come up with here.

Watch the first trailer for Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built below and click here for our interview with the stars and directors from the actual house. The film also stars Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson, and Finn Scicluna-O’Prey. Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built opens in theaters on February 2, 2018.