‘Wind River’ Trailer: Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen Hunt a Killer

The Weinstein Company has released the first trailer for Wind River, a crime drama that marks the directorial debut of Oscar-nominated Sicario and Hell or High Water screenwriter Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan penned the script for this one too, which stars Jeremy Renner as a local game tracker in Wyoming who happens across the body of a young woman. This being Native American territory, an FBI agent is assigned to the case (Elizabeth Olsen), who them teams up with Renner’s character to figure out what happened.

I caught the film at Sundance this past January and it’s another very effective thriller, if a tad rough around the edges. The score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis is downright disturbing, and the film itself moves into some very dark territory. The performances from Renner and Olsen are swell, and the film fits thematically into a trilogy with Sicario and Hell or High Water. As for Sheridan’s directing, he captures the snowy landscape beautifully and certainly shows that he knows his way around tense shootout sequences.

Check out the first Wind River trailer below, click here for Matt’s review, and click here to read my extensive interview with Sheridan about the film from Sundance. The film also stars Julia Jones, Jon Bernthal, Gil Birmingham, Graham Greene, and Kelsey Asbille. Wind River opens in theaters on August 4th.