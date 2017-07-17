New ‘Wind River’ Trailer Teases a Chilling Thriller from ‘Sicario’ Screenwriter Taylor Sheridan

0

The Weinstein Company has released a new trailer for Wind River, the crime thriller and directorial debut from Academy Award-nominated Sicario and Hell or High Water screenwriter Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan directs from his own script for Wind River, which stars Jeremy Renner as a local game tracker in Wyoming who finds the body of a young woman on Native American territory. When an FBI agent is assigned to the case (Elizabeth Olsen), she teams up with Renner’s character to solve the mystery.

Sheridan’s screenwriting work has demonstrated a distinct voice driven by investigating the austere and unforgiving American frontier, and this trailer certainly looks like that has translated into his directorial debut. He’s one of the most exciting screenwriting talents out there right now, so if he’s got the knack for filmmaking as well, Sheridan could emerge as a driving voice in cinema. Reviews out of the Sundance premiere were almost unanimously positive for the thriller, including Matt’s review, which praised a well-crafted narrative despite some techinical stumbles.

Check out the new Wind River trailer below and click here to read Adam’s extensive nterview with Sheridan about the film. The film also stars Julia Jones, Jon Bernthal, Gil Birmingham, Graham Greene, and Kelsey Asbille. Wind River opens in theaters on August 4th.

Here’s the official synopsis: