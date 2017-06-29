Exclusive ‘Wish Upon’ Featurette Teases Crazy Kills and Realistic Thrills

0

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive new behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming horror thriller Wish Upon. The film stars Joey King as Clare, a teenage girl taking her teenage lumps when she discovers an old music box that grants wishes… until it makes you pay the toll with the bloody death of you and your loved ones. The latest look at the film promises up a pretty fun spin on the old Monkey’s Paw yarn with a dose of Final Destination-style freak accident kills, which I could really get into. I’ve long been hoping the FD franchise would find its legs again, but with all quiet on that front, I’d be thrilled to see a new horror series pick up the mantle and run with it, especially with an actress like King on board who’s proven she can make nothing more than a dark corner the scariest thing you’ve ever seen.

Directed by Annabelle director John R. Leonetti from a script by Betty Marshall (Viral) and produced by Sherryl Clark (Cloverfield), Wish Upon also stars Ryan Phillippe, Ki Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Alice Lee, Kevin Hanchard, Sherilyn Fenn. The film arrives in theaters on July 14. Watch the new behind-the-scenes video below.

Here’s the official Wish Upon synopsis: