‘Wish Upon': Joey King & Ki Hong Lee Discuss Evil Music Boxes and Not-So-Evil Hats

It’s been nearly twenty years since the heyday of the 90s teen slasher (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Urban Legend) – which, in and of itself, was fifteen or so years after the original heyday of the teen slasher (Friday the 13th, April Fools Day, Slumber Party Massacre). So, I guess, we’re just about due for another revival of the genre, this week’s Wish Upon ushering in a new wave of soon-to-be-brutally-murdered teens.

Wish Upon plays sorta like a hybrid of Wishmaster and Final Destination. Our lead Clare (Joey King) inherits a Chinese music box with the power to grant seven wishes. The Monkey’s Paw-esque catch? With each wish Clare makes, one of her acquaintances or loved ones (her single dad, her best-friend, the boy who’s crushing on her) will die in a horrific Rube-Goldberg fashion. But even though Clare soon becomes aware of this bloody price, the allure of instant money & adoration may still be too much to resist.

In the following interview with Joey King and co-star Ki Hong Lee, the two actors reveal if they stole any of the Wish Upon music boxes from set, the one possession they can’t live without and the horror performances that inspire them. For the full interview, watch above.

Joey King & Ki Hong Lee:

King & Hong Lee on if they stole any of the Wish Upon boxes from set

Hong Lee on the joy of wearing a hat (it makes sense in context)

On the prized possession they cant live without

On Water-coolers vs. water bottles (again – it makes sense in context)

On the horror performances that inspire the actors

