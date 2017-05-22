‘Wish Upon’ Trailer Warns Be Careful What You Wish For

0

After turning a creepy ass doll into an object of terror, Annabelle director John R. Leonetti is transforming another childhood toy into a deadly, demonic force: the music box. An update on the classic Monkey’s Paw “be careful what you wish for” breed of horror, Wish Upon stars Joey King as Clare, a teenage girl taking her teenage lumps when she discovers an old music box that grants wishes… until it makes you pay the toll with the bloody death of you and your loved ones. Sure enough, Clare’s newfound popularity and happiness comes crashing down in a hurry and she has to find a way to get rid of the box before it’s too late. It’s a little thin and reductive, but there’s nothing wrong with a slight horror thriller if it’s executed well.

Written by Betty Marshall (Viral) and produced by Sherryl Clark (Cloverfield), Wish Upon also stars Ryan Phillippe, Ki Hong Lee, Mitchell Slaggert, Shannon Purser, Sydney Park, Alice Lee, Kevin Hanchard, Sherilyn Fenn. The film arrives in theaters on July 14. Watch the new trailer below.

Here’s the official Wish Upon synopsis: