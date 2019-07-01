First Look at Netflix’s ‘Witcher’ Series Reveals Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri in the Mist

0

Today, Netflix launched the official social handles for highly anticipated new series The Witcher, along with first looks at the three lead characters; Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Cholatra), and Ciri (Freya Allan). Along with first look imagery of cast, fans were shown the first look at the series logo along with the teaser poster. Fans can follow official show news on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Also announced today, the series is headed to San Diego Comic Con with a panel at 2:15 PM on July 19th in Hall H. Moderated by accomplished actress and host and beloved sci-fi fan Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Mom), the panel will include cast members Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan alongside showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Still no word on when The Witcheradd it to your watch list now will be arriving on Netflix (keep an eye out for that info during Comic-Con), but you can .

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Justice League) leads the cast of The Witcher saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, alongside other main cast members, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer and Freya Allan (The War of the Worlds, Into The Badlands) as Ciri. Other previously announced cast include Jodhi May (Game of Thrones, Genius) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall, Snatch) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Kill List) as Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.