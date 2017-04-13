Wizarding World of Harry Potter Is Getting a Christmas Event This Year

0

Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction has become the go-to destination for Harry Potter fans the world over, and to a lesser extend the version of the attraction in Universal Studios Hollywood. And now the Florida theme park is embracing the holiday overtones of the films by announcing a genuine Christmas event to take place later this year. Yes indeed, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley attractions will be fully transformed into full-on Christmas mode with a “Christmas experience” in 2017. This includes Christmas decorations that will line the streets of both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, unique decorations on all the storefronts, and even a special holiday themed dining menu.

The center piece will be a magical transformation of Hogwarts castle at nightfall, as state-of-the-art projection mapping and special effects will make it look like Hogwarts is getting a magical makeover right in front of your eyes.

The event will run from November 18, 2017 to January 6, 2018, so start booking those vacations now. No doubt this will become an annual tradition, but as of now the event is only announced for the Orlando location and not Hollywood. In addition to the Harry Potter Christmas stuffs, Universal will also unveil a Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida, in which floats and balloons featuring characters from Shrek, Madagascar, and even Santa Claus himself will ride across the park.

But that’s not all! The press release also teases that “even more exciting news” about The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be announced soon. Could Universal be gearing up to announce the third expansion of the attraction? Diagon Alley has been an immense success thus far and is a wholly immersive experience, so it was only a matter of time before they added yet another world from Harry Potter to the parks. Could the Ministry of Magic be on the way?

Check out the video above to get a closer look at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Christmas event, and for my thoughts on Universal Studios’ newest attraction Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, click here.