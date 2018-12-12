Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley Reveals New Travel-Themed Shop Globus Mundi

0

If you’ve been to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando Resort, then you’re well aware that the theme park attraction is chock full of amazing Potter-themed shops and stores. Well add one more to your list, as Universal Orlando has revealed the opening of a brand new shop in Diagon Alley called Globus Mundi. This new store is ostensibly a travel agency, and so the goods you can purchase therein are all travel-related.

Inside you’ll find exclusive luggage tags, wallets, sweatshirts, coffee mugs, and much more to make your travel experience that much more, well, magical. The photos below offer a preview of the store’s incredible design and some choice merchandise.

2019 is poised to be a big year for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, as they’re due to open a brand new attraction in the Hogsmeade area. Rumors abound as to what the new attraction actually is, but recent promo art hints at a Forbidden Forest-themed coaster. As with all Universal Orlando attractions, expect it to be highly themed.

But for now, if you’ll be at Universal Orlando Resort in the coming days and weeks, be sure to trek over to Diagon Alley to check out Globus Mundi. Peruse through the photos below (via Universal), and if you’re planning a Universal Orlando trip in the near future, check out my rundowns of what you must do in Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade.