‘Wolfenstein II’ NSFW Launch Trailer Is All About Killin’ Nazis

0

The launch trailer for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus has been released online, and it is very NSFW. The game is a direct sequel to 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order and takes place in a world where the Nazi regime has occupied America after winning World War II. You, the player, are BJ “Terror-Billy” Blazkowicz, and you team up with a rag-tag group of resistance fighters all striving toward the goal of kicking Nazis out of America once and for all.

This new trailer goes all-in on the violence against Nazis, white supremacists, and overall garbage human beings, as it showcases a variety of ways you can dispose of these dummies. If you’re into first-person shooters with a litany of sci-fi weapons, this is probably right up your alley.

Check out the new Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launch trailer below. The game is rated M for Mature (obviously) and will be released on October 27th on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, with the Nintendo Switch version to release in 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: