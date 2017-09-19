‘Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’: New Trailer Highlights the Joy of Mowing Down Nazis

0

Bethesda Softworks has released a new Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus trailer. The upcoming sequel to 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order follows BJ Blazkowicz as he tries to lead an uprising in America against the Nazi forces that took over in the game’s alternate history. This provides you with plenty of opportunities to mow down Nazis with a colorful backdrop of Americana, although one that’s been deeply twisted with the Nazis winning World War II and taking over the world.

I still haven’t beaten The New Order yet (I picked it up a couple months ago and really enjoyed it, but I’m behind on my gaming), but I’m already looking forward to The New Colossus. In these troubled times, there’s something to be said for a game that lets you blow off steam by using super-powered weapons to reduce Nazis to mush. Hopefully the upcoming sequel is as much as a grizzly joy as the first one. PROTIP: When playing Wolfenstein, be sure to shout out, “So much for the tolerant left!” when you kill Nazis (thanks to Twitter for that one).

Check out the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus trailer below. The game will release on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and will release for Nintendo Switch in 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: