We’re Looking for the Biggest Wolverine Fan to Interview Hugh Jackman in NYC

0

Are you a huge Hugh Jackman/Wolverine fan? Have you ever watched an interview and said, “I can do that?” Do you live in the United States and are 18 years old or over? Are you free to fly to NYC on February 4th? If you answered yes to these four questions I’m about to make you very happy.

That’s because Collider is looking for one Wolverine super-fan to join me at the New York City press junket for James Mangold’s Logan in early February, and not only will you be the one conducting the interviews with Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, you’ll get to see Logan a month before it’s in theaters!

So you’re probably asking how you can enter to win?

If you’d like to enter please email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to Interview Hugh Jackman in NYC and See Logan a Month Early!”

In the body of the email you need to convince me why you’re the biggest Wolverine fan. You can do this by linking to a video/Instagram (do not send attachments) or by writing why you should be the one to attend. Also please include what city you live in and confirm you are 18 or older. Failure to provide these things will mean disqualification.

We’ll be collecting entries until January 24th and soon after I will go through all the entries and pick a winner. During the week of January 30th I’ll announce who won on the site and during the weekend of February 4th and 5th you can follow the winner and I on Collider’s Facebook and Twitter as we attend the screening and junket in New York City. This is the first time we’re doing something like this and I can’t wait to share in the junket experience with one lucky fan.

Good luck to everyone who enters!

Finally, I got to see the first 42 minutes of Logan at a Fox 2017 preview event and while I can’t write specially about any of the footage (yet), I can say Logan is unlike any previous X-Men movie and another big step forward for the superhero genre. No longer will you see Wolverine restrained by the PG-13 rating. Now when he uses his claws, you’ll see what would really happen.

The fact is, the only way for the superhero/comic book movie genre to survive and thrive is for films to push forward telling new stories that haven’t been made before. They need to surprise audiences with all new twists and turns. They have to make the stakes more than some big battle that could end the world.

What I loved about the Logan footage is how it’s about the characters and felt like a western without the normal rules of a superhero movie. In almost every superhero movie you never get the feeling something really bad could happen to your protagonist. In Logan, you are seeing characters at the end of their rope. I cannot wait to see the finished film.

For more on Logan, here are some recent links: