‘Wolves’ Trailer: Michael Shannon Gambles Away His Son’s Future

Michael Shannon is a newly minted Oscar nominee now. Actually, that’s been the case since Revolutionary Road. But perhaps his latest Academy distinction for Nocturnal Animals will help draw more eyes to Wolves, a small film that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year.

The first trailer has arrived, revealing a story about a high school jock reveling in his potential to land a basketball scholarship from Cornell. When everything seems to be going his way, he’s faced with the brutal reality that his dad (Shannon), a writer with issues over drinking and gambling, has drained his school fund and may not even have the money to pay his private high school tuition because of his addition. The rest begins to unravel from there.

Watch the trailer below:

Bart Freundlich, husband of Julianne Moore, wrote and directed the film, which also features Carla Gugino and Chris Bauer alongside Taylor John Smith in the starring role. Reception of the film out of Tribeca was pretty positive, with critics praising Shannon’s performance despite clichés in the script.

Wolves opens on VOD and in limited theaters beginning March 3rd, which will likely be dominated by Logan, Hugh Jackman’s final stint as Wolverine.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: