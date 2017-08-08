‘Wonder’: New Trailer Finds Jacob Tremblay Leading Tearjerker Adaptation

0

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for Wonder, the upcoming drama adaptation from The Perks of Being a Wallflower filmmaker Stephen Chbosky. The film is based on the novel of the same name by R.J. Palacio and stars Jacob Tremblay as a young boy born with facial differences that, until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school. As he enters the fifth grade, he faces tremendous challenges but also finds unlikely friends.

Aside from the unremarkable pop song that’s layered over this thing, this new trailer is quite good. This continues to look like an early contender for “Tearjerker of the Year,” and Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson look to bring some welcome warmth to the roles of the boy’s parents. Chbosky did a tremendous job of navigating tricky waters in helming The Perks of Being a Wallflower, which could have come off as clichéd or trite but instead was genuine and moving. One imagines he can do the same with Wonder, which similarly could delve into sappy territory.

There’s also added interest in Wonder now that co-writer Jack Thorne has been hired to rewrite Star Wars: Episode IX. Thorne is one of three writers on Wonder alongside Chbosky and Steven Conrad so who knows how much of his work is in the finished film, but folks will no doubt be curious.

Check out the new Wonder trailer below. The film also stars Mandy Patinkin and Daveed Diggs and opens in theaters on November 17th.