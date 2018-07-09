Paramount Pictures’ ‘Wonder Park’ Trailer Reveals a Theme Park We Never Knew Existed

0

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the animated animal adventure movie, Wonder Park. And this first look is a teaser in earnest. Other than the song choice of “What a Wonderful World” playing over a beautifully animated series of sequences, with a little bit of dialogue thrown in, it’s hard to get a handle on just what this movie is supposed to be about. At bare minimum, it follows a young girl who discovers a once defunct theme park (named Wonderland, ironically) that is somehow rejuvenated and features crowds of people taking pictures with a variety of talking animals. The tone of the trailer is quite different from that of the “animated talking animal” movies we’re used to, but whether that will extend to the movie itself remains to be seen.

Last we heard, Wonder Park features the voice talents of Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson, Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Ken Jeong, Matthew Broderick, Kath Soucie, and Norbert Leo Butz. The animated feature from writers Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, co-creators/writers of CBS’ Zoo, isn’t due out until March 15, 2019, so expect a little more clarification in the months ahead.

Check out this intriguing and yet head-scratching first trailer for Wonder Park:

Here’s the official synopsis:

WONDER PARK tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

So what did you think of the trailer? Not bad, right? Except we have no idea what’s going on here, really. The fact that it comes from the writers/co-creators of Zoo–as well as Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and the recently rebooted Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action features, but yeah, mostly Zoo–is intriguing. If you’ve seen Zoo, you know why. That show was bonkers. It featured animals turning on humankind in increasingly bizarre and unintentionally hilarious ways. Will Wonder Park‘s talking animals get the Defiant Pupil and go on a rampage through the theme park?

Probably not. That would certainly be a different take on the sub-genre. Instead, we’ll likely see a story of how humans and animals work together to accomplish something wonderful. That’s nice, too, I guess. Stay tuned for more as we hear it!

In the meantime, check out these newly released images below: