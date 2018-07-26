‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Donate to Charity to Hang with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, 80s Style

0

Just about anyone and everyone can see Gal Gadot in Patty Jenkins‘ superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen when it opens on November 1, 2019, but only a lucky duo will get a chance to hang out with the powerful pair in person. Of course, you’ll have to donate to charity to earn an entry for that possibility, but it’s really a win-win situation thanks to the new Omaze campaign.

A lucky winner and a friend will be flown to London and set up in a four-star hotel to be able to hang with Gadot and Jenkins on the top-secret set of Wonder Woman 1984. As a bonus, the winner (sans friend) will also get decked out in full ‘80s hair and makeup to film a scene as an extra. Donations are open starting today, so go get charitable!

I’ll let Jenkins and Gadot tell you just how to go about donating to charity and possibly winning a trip to hang out with them:

These two badass ladies are offering to fly YOU out to visit the top-secret set of Wonder Woman 1984! You’ll hang with the cast and crew, and get decked out ‘80s-style to film a walk-on role. ENTER here!

Every donation supports the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. The Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) began as an annual camping trip bringing together a few dozen formerly incarcerated young people with positive mentors to offer encouragement, guidance and resources. Today, ARC has grown into a support and advocacy network of more than 450 members, and hundreds of volunteer mentors and allies, committed to helping one another through reentry and advocating for a fairer criminal justice system. Your generosity will help ARC provide its membership with mentorship, mental health services, supportive housing, access to jobs and education, and opportunities to advocate for criminal justice reform.

About Omaze: