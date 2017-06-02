‘Wonder Woman 2’: Patty Jenkins Is Already Signed on for the Sequel

0

Wonder Woman 2 is pretty much a given at this point. While it has yet to be officially announced, Wonder Woman is already a critical success and it’s shaping up to be a huge hit at the box office as well. While the studio is already juggling a lot of other superhero properties including attempts to launch solo franchises for Aquaman, The Flash, Nightwing, and Batgirl, it definitely won’t want to ignore an exciting new franchise if Wonder Woman has audiences wanting to see more of the Amazonian princess.

Thankfully, when it comes to looking for a director, that’s already taken care of. In a recent THR profile for director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot, the publication revealed that both are already contracted for Wonder Woman 2. That’s not too much of a surprise since studios like to lock down major players in advance of a sequel so they can hit the fast track if necessary, but it’s good to know that Jenkins is there (it’s not surprising that Gadot is signed on to a multi-picture deal).

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll return. While she sounds eager to return to tell another story about Diana Prince, it’s always possible that creative differences could rear their ugly head. Deadpool helmer Tim Miller was contractually obligated to give Fox another picture, and it was assumed it would be Deadpool 2. When that didn’t work out, he left Deadpool 2, but he still owes Fox one more movie.

The same thing could happen with Jenkins and Warner Bros., but I hope it doesn’t. She’s shown she has a strong handle on the character and her world, and I want to see Jenkins and Gadot take Diana’s story even further (although it’s currently unknown when that story might take place).

Where do you want to see Wonder Woman 2 go? Should it take place in the present day or should it be another story set in the past? Sound off in the comments section.

