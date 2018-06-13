First ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Images Reveal the Return of Chris Pine

0

In a pleasant morning surprise, Warner Bros. has released the first Wonder Woman 2 images from the highly anticipated sequel, as filming on the follow-up is now underway. Officially titled Wonder Woman 1984, the film sees Patty Jenkins returning to direct a story that brings Diana Prince into the 1980s, where she faces off against supervillain The Cheetah played by Kristen Wiig.

But the most revelatory thing about these images is that they confirm Chris Pine’s return as Steve Trevor. And this doesn’t appear to be some sort of hallucination or flashback, as Trevor is looking confused as all get-up in what appears to be a mall. I’m not quite sure if we’re dealing with time travel or what here, and I’m a bit wary of undoing what was such an emotional plot development in the first Wonder Woman, but I do trust the storytelling instincts of Jenkins inherently so I’m still all in.

Filming for Wonder Woman 1984 is taking place in Washington D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and in the UK, Spain ,a d the Canary Islands. Gal Gadot obviously reprises her titular role, and Pedro Pascal also co-stars in the film. While the press release doesn’t confirm who’s writing the screenplay, Jenkins and Geoff Johns were previously revealed to be working on the script, so it’ll be interesting to see who earns the final credit.

Additionally, Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder are still involved as producers on the film alongside Jenkins, Gadot, Charles Roven, and Stephen Jones. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Walter Hamada, and Geoff Johns are executive producers.

Jenkins has pretty much reunited most of her behind-the-scenes team from Wonder Woman, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, production designer Aline Bonetto, and costume designer Lindy Hemming. Oscar-nominated editor Ricahrd Pearson (United 93) is editing the film.

Check out the exciting first Wonder Woman 2 images below. Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters on November 1, 2019.