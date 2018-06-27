First Look at Kristen Wiig in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

0

Our first look at Kristen Wiig in the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 2 has arrived. The SNL veteran plays the villain Cheetah in the sequel, which is officially titled Wonder Woman 1984, but here we get a look at the character before she turns supervillain. Indeed, the image was shared by director Patty Jenkins with the caption, “Enter Barbara Minerva,” which is the real name of Cheetah in a version of the comics. In that source material, Minerva was the heiress of a vast fortune who developed a thirst for archaeology. Her travels then led her to a tribe in Africa, where she received the immortal powers of the Cheetah.

It’s unclear how close the character will stick to the comics in the film, however, as the superhero movie genre has taken great liberties with source material to great success in the past (see: The Dark Knight and pretty much every Marvel movie). Here, Minerva looks to be quite mild mannered as she gazes upon what we can reasonably assume is a cheetah, and indeed rumors have swirled that the character actually begins the film as an admirer of Wonder Woman’s (Gal Gadot) before breaking bad.

Wonder Woman 1984 takes place in, well, 1984 and follows the further adventures of Diana Prince. This is still technically a DCEU prequel since it takes place before the events of Batman v Superman and Justice League, but Jenkins did a tremendous job of introducing Diana in Wonder Woman and I can’t wait to see what she does with this sequel.

This is the latest in a series of official images that have been shared as Wonder Woman 2 undergoes production, with the first revealing that Chris Pine will somehow be reprising his role as Steve Trevor in the follow-up.

Check out the Wonder Woman 2 Cheetah image below, via Patty Jenkins’ Twitter. The film also stars Pedro Pascal and opens in theaters on November 1, 2019.