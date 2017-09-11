It’s Finally Official: Patty Jenkins Closes Deal to Direct ‘Wonder Woman 2’

0

It’s official; Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has closed the deal to return for the sequel, and it’s about damn time. The news comes after a lengthy negotiation process, with the final deal setting a historic precedent as Jenkins becomes the highest paid female director of all time. And you better believe Jenkins made the right move fighting for her worth — Wonder Woman is the most critically acclaimed film from the DC Extended Universe, a wildfire box office success that’s currently holding strong as the second highest-grossing film of the year (behind Beauty and the Beast), and generally shook up Warner Bros. superhero universe with the jolt of energy and heroism it desperately needed. So yeah, ya girl better get paid.

While the details of the deal aren’t known, THR reports that it was a “challenging” negotiation, which kicked off after the film’s $102 million opening weekend and continued in the following months as Wonder Woman became an even bigger and bigger hit, grossing more than $402 million domestically and $800 million worldwide. Jenkins will return to direct and co-write, and she has reportedly already begun work on the script with Geoff Johns.

Per the report, “Jenkins will receive directing and writing fees in the high seven figures (think somewhere in the $7 to $9 million range) on Wonder Woman 2 but, more significantly, will have a considerable backend. (At her peak, Nancy Meyers earned in the $5 million range, according to sources.)” It’s not just a historic payday for female directors, but a huge leap for Jenkins, who made $1 million for the first film, but was looking to get paid more in line with what Zack Snyder made for is DC films. As we previously learned, Snyder earned $10 million against 10% cash break even for his sophomore DC film, Man of Steel.

There’s no doubt Jenkins earned her historic payday, and by standing her ground and negotiating to get paid on the level of her male peers, Jenkins has set an important precedent for the industry at large. Basically, whether she’s righting the ship at the DCEU, batting away James Cameron‘s ignorant criticisms, or setting an industry standard for female directors, Jenkins just seems to handle it all like a badass.

Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 13, 2019.