‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Patty Jenkins Reveals the First Look at Pedro Pascal in Character

The very 80s first look at Pedro Pascal in Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman 1984 is here, courtesy of writer-director Patty Jenkins. Unfortunately, we still don’t have any concrete, official statement as to just which character Pascal is playing, but the blonde hair, blue suit, and power tie absolutely scream 80s. The image in question is framed in an old-fashioned CRT TV, which begs the question, is Pascal’s character appearing on some sort of commercial or news broadcast, or are we watching him through closed-circuit TV somehow? And just which DC Comics character is he playing anyway? We’ll speculate more on that in a minute.

Starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, the alter ego of the title superhero, the Wonder Woman sequel also stars returning player Chris Pine as Steve Trevor along with newcomer Kristen Wiig as the supervillainess Cheetah, Wonder Woman 1984 opens November 1, 2019.

Check out the image below, as revealed by Jenkins, along with commentary from Pascal himself:

Power suit. Power hair. #WW84 A post shared by Pedro Pascal (@pascalispunk) on Jul 30, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

We’re gonna go ahead and guess that Pascal is playing Max Lord, a razor-sharp and powerful businessman who was a thorn in the side of the Justice League, even when he was in control of it for a time. He and Wonder Woman never exactly saw eye to eye in the comics, so it could provide for some interesting tension in the film while pumping up the 80s aesthetic. And if things ultimately play out in the DC big-screen universe the way they do in the pages of DC Comics, then Lord’s part to play could be a pivotal one, indeed. This is all speculation, however, and since we have well over a year before the film’s release, we’ll certainly have more to go on in the months ahead.

