First ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Poster Is All Shiny and Chrome

Warner Bros. caused quite the stir today when the studio announced it would be skipping the Hall H panels at San Diego Comic-Con this year. But should your hype levels already feel low, Patty Jenkins has arrived to share the first poster for Wonder Woman 1984. Folks, it rules. Look at that thing. It’s like if Lisa Frank took the super soldier serum.

Of course, plot details on Wonder Woman 1984—outside the time period, which, duh—are still being played pretty close to the chest. We know Gal Gadot is back as Diana Prince, obviously, and so is Chris Pine as Steve Trevor despite the fact that the last time we saw him he was getting blown to several pieces inside a WWI plane. The newcomers are pretty great, too, as Kristen Wiig joins the cast as long-time Wonder Woman nemesis Cheetah, although the first image of her character didn’t look supervillain’d out quite yet.

Back in March, producer Charles Roven noted that the studio wasn’t considering the film a sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, per se.

“[Jenkins] was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel. And she’s definitely delivering on that. It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heart strings as well.”

We’ll find out what that means when the film premieres on June 5, 2020. Until then, check out that first poster below.

